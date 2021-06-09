Congress chief Harish Rawat said- ‘Jitin Prasad’s becoming a member of BJP is a slap on our face, I’m shocked’

New Delhi: Congress chief Jitin Prasad has joined BJP lately. There may be a large number of dialogue about this. Many Congress leaders additionally thanked Jitin Prasad for leaving Congress, whilst there are lots of Congress leaders who’re calling it unhappy. Congress chief and previous Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat has given a observation about Jitin Prasada leaving the celebration. Additionally Learn – Congress’ response got here after Jitin Prasada joined BJP, ‘We will be able to’t forestall the one that is going however…’

Harish Rawat stated that Jitin Prasada leaving the celebration and becoming a member of BJP is sort of a slap on our face. That is unhappy and center breaking. Harish Rawat stated that I’m shocked that Jitin Prasada known as Congress a regional celebration and joined the celebration towards which his circle of relatives saved preventing. Additionally Learn – Jitin Prasada left Congress and joined BJP, then Jyotiraditya Scindia’s response additionally got here, know what he stated …

Jitin Prasada becoming a member of BJP is sort of a large slap on our face. It's unhappy & disheartening. I'm shocked that he known as Congress a regional celebration & joined the celebration towards which his circle of relatives fought: Congress chief Harish Rawat

Allow us to tell that former Union Minister Jitin Prasada left the Congress and joined BJP lately. Jitin Prasad joined the celebration within the presence of BJP President JP Nadda and Piyush Goyal on the BJP headquarters in Delhi.