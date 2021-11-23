Congress chief Kirti Jha Azad left ‘Hath Ka Saath’ and joined Mamta Banerjee’s celebration TMC, stated this

Kirti Jha Azad (Kirti Jha Azad) Mamta Banerjee left Congress (Mamata Banerjee) The celebration has joined the TMC. Kirti Jha Azad is related to TMC within the presence of Mamta Banerjee. After becoming a member of the celebration, Kirti Jha Azad stated that ‘I’m glad to mention that below the management of Mamta Banerjee, I will be able to paintings for the advance of the rustic. As of late the rustic wishes a character like him who may give the best course to the rustic.Additionally Learn – Former JDU chief Pavan Varma joins TMC, Kirti Jha Azad may also sign up for Mamta Banerjee’s celebration

Congress chief Kirti Azad joins TMC in Delhi “It makes me glad to mention that below the management of Mamata Banerjee, I will paintings for the advance of the country. As of late, a character like her is wanted within the nation who can display the rustic the best course,” he says %.twitter.com/1HC9OdIHYk – ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

Additionally Learn – Trinamool Congress chief Saayoni Ghosh were given bail, was once arrested an afternoon previous on account of this

It’s identified that Mamta Banerjee is these days in Delhi. She all the time meets Congress President Sonia Gandhi when she involves Delhi. Alternatively, Trinamool Congress assets indicated that the West Bengal Leader Minister would possibly not meet Sonia Gandhi this time. Kirti Azad was once a member of the 1983 Cricket Global Cup successful workforce. In December 2015, he was once suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) for overtly concentrated on the then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over alleged irregularities and corruption within the Delhi and District Cricket Affiliation. He had joined Congress in 2018. Additionally Learn – Excellent Court docket able to listen to the location in Tripura, TMC filed a petition after the arrest of its leaders

Azad was once elected to the Lok Sabha 3 times from the Darbhanga parliamentary seat in Bihar. In 2014, he contested the overall elections on a BJP price tag.

Former JD(U) chief Pavan Varma joins Trinamool Congress in New Delhi %.twitter.com/H62qsQoGXY – ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

Previous these days, former common secretary of Janata Dal United (JDU), Pavan Verma joined Mamata Banerjee’s celebration Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday.

(Enter: ANI, Language)