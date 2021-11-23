Congress chief Manish Tiwary wrote in his ebook – Vulnerable Manmohan executive, there was once a ruckus

Manish Tiwary: Controversy has arisen once more in Congress in regards to the ebook. First Congress chief Salman Khurshid and after that now Congress chief Manish Tewari’s ebook is in dialogue. Manish Tewari, a senior Congress chief and previous Union Minister, has created a ruckus together with his ebook, 10 Flash Issues, 20 Years. In his ebook, he has described the Manmohan Singh executive as a susceptible executive for now not performing on Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror assault.Additionally Learn – Navjot Singh Sidhu clarifies Imran Khan on his ‘elder brother’ commentary, no matter BJP needs ..

In his ebook, Manish Tewari puzzled the former Congress executive and stated that you’ve proven your weak spot by way of now not taking robust motion towards Pakistan after the Mumbai assault. Additionally Learn – Pakistan lifts ban on Tiktok for the fourth time, in this situation the ban is lifted

Manish Tewari has written in his ebook that the Manmohan Singh executive must have taken strict motion towards Pakistan after the Mumbai assault. He wrote that there comes a time when motion speaks greater than phrases. 26/11 was once the time for the rustic when strict motion must were taken. He stated that on this ebook, the most important nationwide safety demanding situations that India has confronted within the closing twenty years were described. Additionally Learn – Pakistan beat Bangladesh by way of 4 wickets to take 1-0 lead in T20I sequence

No longer most effective this, Manish Tewari in his ebook, 10 Flash Issues, evaluating the Mumbai assault in twenty years to 9/11 in The us, stated that India must have retaliated like The us at the moment.

BJP took a jibe

BJP has additionally began concentrated on Congress on what was once stated in Manish Tewari’s ebook. BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla tweeted that Manish Tewari has rightly criticized the weak spot of the UPA executive after 26/11. He wrote that Air Leader Marshal Fali Primary had additionally stated that the Air Power sought after to do so after this assault, however the UPA executive didn’t permit it.

On the identical time, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia stated the aim of the then UPA executive was once dangerous and stated that the Air Leader Marshal at the moment had stated that our Air Power was once in a position to reply, however motion was once now not allowed. Congress must solution for this.