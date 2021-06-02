Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu went lacking, promised a praise of 50 thousand to the one that discovered him

Punjab Newest Information: Former minister in Punjab govt and Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu went lacking. This is the reason posters of his disappearance were publish in his constituency. Since Sidhu had received the election from Amritsar (East) meeting constituency, loads of such posters were publish in his space. Earlier than placing up such posters on Wednesday, equivalent posters have been publish in his ancestral space in Patiala. Additionally Learn – Punjab Lockdown Replace: Restrictions like lockdown prolonged in Punjab until June 10 however at ease right here…

In those posters which declare that Sidhu is lacking, it's been claimed {that a} praise of 50 thousand rupees might be given to the one that reveals him. Those posters were publish through an NGO named Shaheed Baba Deep Singh Seva Society with the name 'Lacking Di Talaash'. Identical posters have been publish even if Sidhu was once MP from Amritsar. It's stated that Sidhu hardly involves his constituency. The NGO who publish the poster says that Congress leaders don't are available their very own space. That is why persons are on the lookout for him in order that he can satisfy his promise.

In fact Sidhu had mentioned adopting Rasulpur colour space after the Jauda Phatak teach coincidence. Best the folk of this space have been killed within the teach coincidence. A person who misplaced his members of the family within the coincidence stated that the then cupboard minister and his spouse Navjot Kaur had promised to offer jobs to eligible members of the family of the ones killed within the coincidence. On this regard, the Railways had stated that it isn't liable for this tragedy. It's recognized that within the yr 2018, dozens of folks staring at Dussehra celebrations changed into sufferers of a teach coincidence.

State Congress leaders informed that Sidhu and his spouse Navjot Kaur were dwelling within the former ancestral space in Patiala, the house constituency of Leader Minister Amarinder Singh, for the remaining three-four months. His daughter is reportedly dwelling on my own in his place of abode in Amritsar.