Congress chief Rahul Gandhi seems in Surat court docket in defamation case

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday seemed ahead of a Justice of the Peace's court docket in Surat to file his ultimate remark in a prison defamation case. The case used to be filed by way of a Gujarat MLA over Gandhi's remarks at the "Modi surname".

BJP MLA from Surat, Purnesh Modi had filed a criticism towards Gandhi in April 2019 below sections 499 and 500 of IPC. Every week in the past, Surat Leader Judicial Justice of the Peace AN Dave directed Gandhi to be provide within the court docket on June 24 to file his ultimate remark within the case.

The MLA had alleged in his criticism that Gandhi defamed all of the Modi neighborhood at an election rally in 2019 by way of announcing, "How come all thieves have the similar surname Modi?"

At an election rally in Kolar, Karnataka on April 13, 2019, Gandhi had reportedly stated, “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi… how do all of them have the similar surname Modi? How do all thieves have the similar surname Modi?

Rahul Gandhi used to be the Congress President when he reportedly made this commentary. Gandhi had previous seemed in court docket in October 2019 and had pleaded no longer to blame to the remarks.