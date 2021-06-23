Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will move to look in a courtroom in Gujarat, know what’s the topic

Gandhinagar: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi should move to town of Surat in Gujarat to look within the courtroom. Rahul Gandhi will move to Surat for this on Thursday, June 24. A case was once filed towards Rahul Gandhi by means of a Surat MLA. The topic relates to Rahul’s alleged observation at his 2019 election rally- “Why do all thieves have a nickname Modi”. The case was once registered by means of BJP MLA from Surat-West, Purnesh Modi. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi would be the captain of Congress in UP, we will be able to be the primary rival of BJP: Salman Khurshid

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Amit Chavda acknowledged that Rahul will talk over with Surat on Thursday. Amit Chavda acknowledged, Rahul Gandhi will likely be in Surat at round 10 within the morning and can depart town at round 12 to twelve:30 within the afternoon. There's not anything political about it in his adventure, quite it is just associated with his courtroom look.

On April 13, 2019, at a Lok Sabha election rally in Kolar, Karnataka, Rahul had said- "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi.. why they all have the surname Modi? Why are all thieves nicknamed Modi?" After this, in his criticism, Purnesh Modi had acknowledged that the Congress chief has insulted all of the Modi neighborhood together with his remarks. MLA Purnesh Modi had filed a defamation case towards Rahul in an area courtroom. A case was once registered for violation of sections 499 and 500 of IPC.