Congress condemns attack on JP Nadda, Adhir Ranjan makes a big statement about President’s rule in Bengal

new Delhi: The Congress has also condemned the attack on BJP's National President JP Nadda's Kafila in West Bengal. Commenting on this entire matter, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said that the law and order in West Bengal is completely ending. Along with this, he also targeted the BJP ruled states. He said that the condition which is in Bengal today is also in Uttar Pradesh and many other parts of the country.

After the attack on JP Nadda's convoy, the Congress has expressed concern over the extreme law and order situation in Bengal. Adhir Ranjan said that out of control of West Bengal, there is no such thing as law in the state. Along with this, he also gave his opinion on President's rule in the state. He said that whether President's rule should be implemented in the state or not, it applies to the central government.