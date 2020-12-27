Congress’ counter attack on Shiv Sena regarding ‘Saamana’ article, Ashok Chavan said – with both parties limited to Maharashtra only

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday said that the Shiv Sena is not a part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and the alliance between the two parties is limited to Maharashtra. Earlier on Saturday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had talked about the expansion of the Congress-led UPA. Also Read – Sanjay Raut on India-China tensions- Modi government pushed back Chinese investment, not Chinese soldiers

Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Chavan told reporters that in such a situation the Shiv Sena should not comment on the leadership of the UPA. The state's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is headed by the Shiv Sena, which also includes the Congress and the NCP. He said, 'Shiv Sena is yet to be a part of UPA. Our alliance with the Army in Maharashtra is based on a Common Minimum Program and is limited to Maharashtra. '

Raut had said that Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has the support of all parties including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, to which Chavan said that Uddhav Thackeray-led party should not comment about UPA leadership.

He said, ‘Sharad Pawar himself has dismissed the speculation that he will be the next president of UPA. UPA allies are confident in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi. In such a situation there is no need to discuss this subject. ‘

It is noteworthy that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday called for increasing the scope of the UPA and said that the opposition should unite against the ‘dictatorial attitude’ of the Center and give a ‘strong alternative’ against the central government. He had said, “All opposition parties should come together against the dictatorial attitude of the central government. Weak opposition is bad for democracy. “