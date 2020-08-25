Congress Crisis: 4-member committee of Congress may help Sonia Gandhi till she is Interim President

Congress Crisis: Sonia Gandhi will remain the interim president of the Congress for the time being. On Monday, the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which lasted for about 7 hours, through video conferencing ended with this consent. At the same time, according to reports, Sonia Gandhi is likely to be assisted by a panel of senior Congress leaders on the recommendation of Rahul Gandhi. In the working committee meeting, several leaders agreed that Congress President Sonia Gandhi should be assisted by a four-person committee, so that on the first side when she goes for treatment abroad, through this panel, with the party, the wider Stay connected Also Read – 23 leaders who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi held a separate meeting, have met the party ‘naseet’

On the other hand, according to the Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, at the end of the meeting, Sonia Gandhi said that even though no one in the Congress had made any outrageous talk about her, she never had any ill-will towards anyone. Sonia also said that the party is like a big family, where there is disagreement. In the meeting, Rahul Gandhi also said that it may not be long to retain Sonia Gandhi as interim president and a session should be convened soon for the election of the new president.

The resolution passed after the CWC meeting said, 'Internal affairs of the party cannot be discussed through the media or on the public domain. The Congress Working Committee gave an opinion to all the workers and leaders that issues related to the party should be placed on the party platform, so that there is proper discipline as well as dignity of the organization.'

The Congress Working Committee said, “The CWC authorizes Sonia Gandhi to take steps for necessary organizational change.” The CWC also unanimously requests them to lead the party in the dignified post of Interim President of the Indian National Congress until the next session of the All India Congress Committee is called in Corona.

