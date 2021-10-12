Congress Disaster: Will Sidhu withdraw his resignation? Assembly senior birthday party leaders on October 14 – what’s going to be the topic!

Punjab Congress Disaster: Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the publish of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President (Navjot Singh Sidhu) On October 14, the birthday party’s group normal secretary KC Venugopal (KC Venugopal) and state in-charge Harish Rawat (Harish Rawat) will meet. Rawat gave this knowledge by means of tweeting. He stated, “Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet me and Venugopal ji on October 14 at 6 pm relating to some organizational issues associated with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.”Additionally Learn – Date of CWC assembly has been fastened, there could also be a choice in regards to the election of Congress President

In keeping with Congress Basic Secretary Rawat, this assembly shall be held in Venugopal's place of job. Allow us to let you know that on September 28, Sidhu had resigned because the president of the Punjab unit of the Congress. In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu had stated that he would proceed to serve the birthday party.

Sh. Navjot Singh Sidhu, President Punjab Congress shall be assembly me and Sh. Venugopal ji for dialogue on positive organisational issues referring to Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee at Venugopal ji’s place of job on 14th October at 6 PM. @sherryontopp – Harish Rawat (harishrawatcmuk) October 12, 2021

He wrote within the letter, ‘The decline within the persona of anyone begins with compromise, I can’t compromise on the way forward for Punjab and the schedule of the welfare of Punjab.’

The Congress top command has no longer but permitted Sidhu’s resignation. Resources say that once the October 14 assembly, some issues shall be agreed after which Sidhu can announce to withdraw his resignation.

