Congress discord in Punjab: rebellion of MP Pratap Singh Bajwa, Amarinder government will withdraw security

new Delhi: The state's Capt Amarinder Singh government, targeted by the party's MP in the poisonous liquor case in Punjab, has decided to withdraw the security of the state police from the protection of MP Pratap Singh Bajwa. Congress MP has demanded change of leadership in the state due to 121 deaths due to poisonous liquor in Punjab. Now it has to be seen to what effect this matter reaches. Let us know that Bajwa has also been the Congress State President.

The Punjab government has decided to withdraw state police protection from Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa. After an assessment, it is found out that there is virtually no danger and there is no fear in any case. Now they are getting central security directly by the Union Home Ministry.

Punjab govt has decided to withdraw state police security from Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa (in file pic) after an assessment showed that he had virtually no threat perception & was, in any case, now getting central security directly accorded by Union Home Ministry: State govt

We need to change leadership in the state: MP Bajwa

Let me tell you that Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa had targeted Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for 121 deaths due to poisonous liquor in Punjab and said that the mining, alcohol, cable, drugs and transport mafia established under Badal’s rule, Punjab Captain Capt Amarinder Singh Are being done under the rule of If the future of the Congress is to be saved, then we need to change the leadership in the state.



Punjab Government released helpline / complaint number

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has issued a helpline / complaint number. The Excise Department, Punjab has issued a helpline / complaint number 98759-61126 for filing information / complaint regarding excise crimes, such as smuggling of liquor, illegal furnaces / units for making liquor, etc. The name of the informer will be kept confidential.

Excise Dept, Punjab has issued a helpline / complaint number 98759-61126 for registering information / complaints regarding excise offences, such as smuggling of liquor, illegal distilleries / units for making liquor, etc. Name of the informer will be kept confidential: Punjab Govt pic.twitter.com/FupFueVqDA – ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

Sukhbir Singh Badal to sit on dharna outside Sonia Gandhi’s residence

At the same time, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal will sit on a dharna outside the residence of Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on August 11, in which ‘protests in the case of death of over 100 people in Punjab due to consumption of poisonous liquor Will go.

Should be investigated by CBI or ED: Pratap Singh Bajwa

Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa said, CM Captain Amarinder Singh has Excise and Taxation, Home Department and Police. All fingers are being raised by the Excise Department. If justice is to be given to 121 people killed in poisonous liquor, then investigation should be done by CBI or ED.