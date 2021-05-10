Congress election postponed once more, Corona was an issue; Sonia Gandhi will proceed to carry the accountability of meantime president

Congress President Election: The proposed election for the put up of President of Congress in June (Congress President Election) has been postponed in view of the intense scenario of the Corona epidemic. In the intervening time, Sonia Gandhi will proceed to play the accountability of the meantime president of the birthday party. In line with assets, the Congress Operating Committee (CWC), the birthday party’s best policy-making frame, unanimously made up our minds that this election is postponed till the placement associated with the Corona epidemic improves. Additionally Learn – Congress will shape committee to check the crushing defeat within the meeting elections

Assets related to the Congress mentioned that within the CWC assembly, Congress Basic Secretary KC Venugopal had given details about the election agenda ready by means of the birthday party’s Central Election Authority (CEC), nevertheless it was once later made up our minds that the election within the present scenario It’s not suitable to do it. In line with this election program, the put up of Congress President was once to be held in past due June. Additionally Learn – Whole Lockdown in India: Will Modi executive impose lockdown in complete nation? Now the Congress birthday party additionally made a unique call for

It’s noteworthy that when the sour defeat of the Congress within the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi resigned from the put up of President taking ethical accountability. After this, Sonia Gandhi was once given the accountability of the meantime president of the birthday party. Additionally Learn – Petrol Diesel Value Build up: Rahul Gandhi objectives executive on building up in petrol and diesel worth, ‘Election is over, loot begins once more’

Previous within the CWC assembly, Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed fear over the birthday party’s dismal efficiency within the fresh meeting elections in 4 states and one union territory, pronouncing the effects make it transparent that issues must be rectified within the Congress. She additionally mentioned in a virtual assembly of the Congress Operating Committee (CWC) that she desires to shape a small team to believe the explanations for this electoral defeat.

Sonia mentioned, ‘We wish to take cognizance of those severe tremors. It is going to be much less to mention that we’re very upset. My purpose is to shape a small team to seem into each and every side brought about by means of those tremors and record will have to be taken very quickly from it.

