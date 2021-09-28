Congress employees in a position to welcome Kanhaiya Kumar, post posters outdoor the birthday celebration headquarters

New Delhi: Former JNU Scholars Union President Kanhaiya Kumar and MLA from Vadgam in Gujarat and Dalit chief Jignesh Mevani are going to sign up for the Congress birthday celebration these days. There’s a wave of happiness a few of the Congress employees about their becoming a member of. Arrangements also are in complete swing on this regard. Posters were post outdoor the Congress Birthday party’s place of job in Delhi to welcome Kanhaiya Kumar. Consistent with the tips, those leaders will sign up for the Congress birthday celebration within the presence of Rahul Gandhi.Additionally Learn – Hypothesis of Amarinder Singh becoming a member of BJP, would possibly meet JP Nadda and Amit Shah these days

No longer best this, Gujarat Congress early life chief Hardik Patel may also be provide in this instance. Considerably, this month there was once a gathering between Kanhaiya Kumar and Rahul Gandhi. Since then, there was once hypothesis about his becoming a member of the Congress. In the meantime, on September 27, each the leaders have been going to sign up for the Congress birthday celebration, however because of the Bharat Bandh, they'd sign up for the Congress birthday celebration on September 28.

Alternatively, Jignesh Mevani had mentioned ultimate week that he's going to sign up for the Congress birthday celebration with Kanhaiya Kumar on September 28. Allow us to tell that within the yr 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kanhaiya Kumar contested at the price ticket of Communist Birthday party of India. He fought this election from his house constituency Begusarai. Then again, right here he was once defeated via BJP's candidate Giriraj Singh. Considerably, Kanhaiya Kumar got here into the limelight when anti-national slogans have been raised in JNU.