Congress engaged in persuading Sachin Pilot, got re-invited to attend Legislature Party meeting

Jaipur / New Delhi: The Gehlot government of Rajasthan is facing a cloud of crisis, amid this political arrogance, a meeting of MLAs has been called today from the party. In this meeting, the party has also sent an invitation to Sachin Pilot. The Congress party wants the matter to be settled by negotiation. But according to the news, Sachin Pilot is not going to participate in this meeting either. Let us know that Sachin Pilot has challenged Ashok Gehlot to prove his majority.

The resentment between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot has now come to the fore. Please tell that a meeting of Congress Legislature Party was organized in Jaipur on Monday morning, but the pilots did not reach this meeting. However, the Congress is claiming that the Gehlot government has the support of 109 MLAs. But showing open rebellion of Sachin Pilot is a bell of danger for the Gehlot government.

If sources are to be believed, the MLAs who show support for the Gehlot government are currently lodged in a hotel in Jaipur. At the same time, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has expressed hope that Sachin Pilot will participate in this party meeting. He said that we are sending Sachin Pilot and other MLAs once again to sit down and discuss the political situation. If anyone has differences with anyone in the party, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are ready to listen and resolve the matter.