Congress formed committee to listen to Sachin Pilot’s complaint, Ajay Maken got new responsibility

The political crisis of Rajasthan (Rajasthan Political News) is over. Now Congress (Congress) has formed a three-member panel to hear the complaints made by Sachin Pilot. Along with this, the party has appointed Ajay Maken in charge of Rajasthan affairs in place of Avinash Pandey. The panel formed by Congress President Sonia Gandhi includes senior party leaders Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken.

Congress constitutes a committee with senior party leader Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal (AICC General Secretary, Incharge Organization) & Ajay Maken (AICC General Secretary, Incharge, Rajasthan) as its members to 'oversee & follow up smooth resolution of recent issues in #Rajasthan'.

The party issued a statement saying, ‘The Congress president has formed a three-member committee for smooth resolution of the recent issues of Rajasthan. The committee members are Ahmed Patel, Congress General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal and Congress General Secretary and in-charge of Rajasthan Affairs Ajay Maken. ”These appointments have been made at a time when the recent Congress government in Rajasthan has won a significant vote of confidence. Earlier in Rajasthan, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress MLAs showed rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

The pilot group is demanding active participation in governance and is raising questions on the manner of functioning of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He welcomed the move of the Congress leadership and hoped that all his issues would be resolved. However, the rebellion calmed down after Pilot and other MLAs again joined the Congress.

Today to establish coordination in Rajasthan @ahmedpatel, Mr @kcvenugopalmp, Mr @ajaymaken Thanks to the Congress leadership for appointing a three-member committee. I am confident that under the guidance of the committee, the organization in Rajasthan will get a new condition and direction. – Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 16, 2020

Pilot thanked the party’s decision

Sachin Pilot thanked the Congress top leadership for this decision. He tweeted, ‘Thanks to the Congress leadership for appointing a three-member committee in the form of Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken today to coordinate in Rajasthan. I am confident that under the guidance of the committee, the organization in Rajasthan will get a new condition and direction. ‘

Gehlot tweeted

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed the decision of Congress President Sonia Gandhi to appoint senior Congress leader Ajay Maken as general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan affairs. He also thanked Avinash Pandey for his valuable support and guidance as state in-charge.

I welcome the decision of CP Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji to appoint Shri @ajaymaken as AICC General Secretary in-charge of #Rajasthan. – Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) August 16, 2020

Gehlot tweeted, ‘Heartfelt thanks to Avinash Pandey, General Secretary of All India Congress Committee and in-charge of Rajasthan for his valuable support and guidance. His efforts to establish coordination between the party organization and the government have been highly commendable. I wish him all the best.’

