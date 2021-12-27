Congress gave a brand new title to Yogi Adityanath, mentioned – ‘Buldozernath’ govt is trampling the goals of the early life

Lucknow : Election in Uttar Pradesh (UP Meeting Election 2022) The thrill continues to develop. The dates of the elections have now not been introduced but, however all of the events are going in the course of the meeting elections.Meeting Election 2022) to have totally coated of their colours. Underneath this the Congress (Congress) on Sunday the capital Lucknow (LucknowBirthday celebration Normal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) arranged a 5 kilometer marathon run underneath the ‘Lady Hoon, Battle Hoon’ marketing campaign. On the other hand, the police didn’t permit the women to run this marathon. After this, the Uttar Pradesh Congress appointed Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath within the state.CM Yogi Adityanath) fiercely attacked. Congress referred to as Yogi Adityanath ‘Buldozernath’ (Bulldozernath) named. The Congress alleged that the damaging govt of ‘Buldozernath’ many times tramples at the goals of the early life.Additionally Learn – BJP might face a large setback in Bengal, 5 MLAs might depart the celebration, claims Babul Supriyo

Congress defeated the BJP of the state (BJP) accused the federal government of adopting double requirements. Congress says that this marathon (Marathon For Ladies) used to be now not allowed simply since the inclination of the women of the state is visual against the Congress. The celebration had arranged this marathon for ladies handiest at the directions of Congress Normal Secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh affairs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. This marathon used to be to be arranged on Sunday from 1090 intersection of Gautampalli police station house of ​​​​the capital Lucknow, however the management didn’t give permission for it. Congress leaders mentioned that even after the cancellation of the permission, many women reached 1090 crossroads on Sunday morning and registered their displeasure in opposition to the federal government. Additionally Learn – UP: Amit Shah mentioned within the rally- Akhilesh Yadav will forestall the paintings of Ram temple if he involves energy, we will be able to now not permit this to occur

Attacking Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath in a sequence of tweets, the Uttar Pradesh Congress mentioned, ‘The damaging govt of Bulldozernath many times tramples the goals of the early life. Every so often by way of leaking paper, from time to time by way of now not getting rid of recruitment, from time to time by way of raining sticks. This time the anti-women considering of Yogi has been bulldozed at the goals of all of the courageous ladies. In some other tweet, Congress identified that the marathon used to be now not allowed and mentioned, ‘The daughters of the state are asking. BJP did this system, then there used to be no Kovid? Doing election rallies your self, then there’s no Kovid? Yogi ji, you are going to be heavy to forestall the trail of ladies energy. Additionally Learn – Can Shashi Tharoor be thrown out of Congress, were given a caution, know the topic

In some other tweet, the Congress mentioned, ‘The daughters of the state are smartly acutely aware of the anti-women conspiracy of the cowardly BJP govt. The conspirators, who lay nails and thorns within the trail of farmers, at the moment are blockading the trail of daughters. However those daughters, determined to fly, should give an account. Tagging a video of the marathon arranged in Jhansi, the celebration mentioned in some other tweet, ‘Yogi were given scared seeing this inflow in Jhansi. However they have no idea that whose time has come, no energy on the earth can forestall him. With out putting in govt buses and govt equipment, these days greater than 10000 ladies in Jhansi got here out to run within the marathon ‘Ladki hoon, struggle sakti hoon’. As of late each woman of the state is with this slogan. In the meantime, Congress Normal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra additionally attacked the BJP govt of the state in this factor by way of tweeting on Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mentioned, ‘Yogi Adityanath ji, you communicate anti-women like controlling ladies, that is why you didn’t permit ladies’ marathon in Lucknow. The women of Jhansi have despatched you a message that women is not going to tolerate, they’ll struggle for his or her rights. If you’ll rally, ladies may also run. Considerably, after the cancellation of the permission for the marathon working pageant within the capital Lucknow, on Saturday night, Congress officers and employees demonstrated in entrance of the Lucknow Police Commissioner’s camp workplace.

When requested in regards to the efficiency of Congress employees, Police Commissioner D.Ok. Thakur mentioned on Saturday that the Congress had sought permission to run the marathon, but when permission used to be now not granted, they’d come to protest in opposition to it. He informed that the celebration office-bearers have been informed to not run marathons, however to arrange a program at a ‘closed position’, which might be allowed.

(Enter – PTI)