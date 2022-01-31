Congress gave price tag to jailed Khushi Dubey’s mom Gayatri Tiwari, mentioned – will give justice to Khushi

UP Meeting Election 2022: Congress (Congress) introduced six extra applicants for the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections (UP Vidhansabha Chunav). Those come with 3 girls. Essentially the most outstanding title amongst those applicants is Gayatri Tiwari, who is known for the Bikru scandal. (Bikru Kand) Khushi Dubey was once arrested after (Khushi Dubey) ‘s mom. Khushi Dubey’s husband was once killed in an stumble upon after killing 8 policemen in Bikru. Khushi was once married simply two days earlier than the stumble upon. The police had additionally despatched newly married Khushi Dubey to prison.Additionally Learn – Sirathu Meeting Seat: How simple will it’s for Keshav Prasad Maurya to win Sirathu, is it tricky? Be told Equations

Now Khushi Dubey’s mom Gayatri Tiwari has been changed through Congress in Kalyanpur, Kanpur. (Kalyanpur Meeting Seat) Price ticket given from. Congress says that Gayatri Tiwari had just lately met birthday party common secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and then she has been given a price tag in order that ‘Khushi Dubey can get justice’. The Congress mentioned, “Two days earlier than the Bikru incident, Khushi Dubey had come to her in-laws’ area after you have married, however she was once additionally thrown in prison. If she was once married simplest two days earlier than the incident, then how can she be concerned within the crime dedicated through her husband? Justice will have to be carried out with Khushi Dubey. Additionally Learn – Akhilesh Yadav has pricey cellular, health club apparatus, no automobile… spouse and daughter are millionaires, know assets

That is the 5th listing of applicants for the Uttar Pradesh meeting elections of the Congress. The Congress has thus far declared a complete of 322 applicants in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 130 girls were given tickets. Consistent with the 5th listing of Congress, Urusha Rana has been nominated from Poorva meeting constituency of Unnao district and Shahana Siddiqui from Lucknow West. Uttar Pradesh meeting elections will probably be held in seven levels. The primary segment of polling will probably be hung on February 10 and the 7th and closing segment of polling will probably be hung on March 7. The consequences will probably be declared on March 10. Additionally Learn – Congress didn’t give price tag to MLA husband of Aditi Singh, who joined BJP in UP, in Punjab, filed an impartial nomination