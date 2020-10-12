Congress gets a shock before elections in Tamil Nadu! Khushboo Sundar resigns from party- may join BJP

The Congress has suffered a setback before Tamil Nadu Polls in Tamil Nadu next year. Actress-turned-politician Khushboo Sundar (Kushboo Sundar) has resigned from the Congress party. There is speculation of his joining BJP. In the resignation letter sent to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, Khushboo alleged that due to some people she felt isolated and suppressed in the party. These are people who have no support base on the land. Also Read – First DMK, then Congress and now BJP! Will Modi-Yogi’s critics find this actress leader ‘digested’

In his resignation to Sonia Gandhi, he wrote, 'Some people have been placed in a high position within the party, who have nothing to do with the ground reality. People like me who sincerely wanted to work for the party feel isolated and buried. According to the reports, she is going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Please tell that she was in Congress since 2014.

Khushboo Sundar resigns from Congress; says in letter to Congress President, "few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who've no connectivity with ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms". https://t.co/4cm6ZPmzyT pic.twitter.com/HzWX1d5RU8
– ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Earlier today, the Congress removed him from the post of its national spokesperson amidst speculation of actress Khushboo Sundar joining BJP. According to a statement issued by the party’s national secretary (media) Pranab Jha, Khushboo Sundar is removed from the post of spokesperson with immediate effect. South Indian film actress Khushboo was in DMK before joining Congress in 2014. Congress sources claim that she was angry after not getting ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In recent times, she was expressing a different opinion on some issues from the official stand of the Congress. A few months ago, he supported the new education policy other than the party’s stand.

Let me tell you that Khushboo has been associated with many parties even before this. She joined DMK in 2010, when DMK was in power. However, he left DMK after four years. In the same year 2014, she joined the Congress after meeting Sonia Gandhi. But Khushboo Sundar was not given a ticket for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. While the DMK-Congress alliance had registered a major victory in the state. Nor was he elected to the Rajya Sabha. Due to this, she was angry with the party.

Khushboo has been very popular in the beautiful state. With the state elections in Tamil Nadu eight months away, the BJP with its limited reach in the state would like to try Khushboo Sundar’s ‘Star Power’. BJP does not yet have any charismatic leader in the state.

