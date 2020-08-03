Congress gives advice on Sushant Singh Rajput case, then BJP besieges, fired these 7 questions

Patna: While the Bihar Police is investigating in Mumbai on the alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Congress and BJP have also come face to face in Bihar. The BJP has asked seven questions to the Congress on Monday. Bihar BJP spokesperson Dr. Nikhil Anand, while advising Congress Bihar in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil, said that he (Gohil) should not advise the government and people of Bihar but the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena-Congress. In the Sushant case, if the Congress is clear, then answer seven questions. Also Read – SSR Case: Did not party at Sushant’s house on June 13? This statement by Mumbai Police Chief gave a new twist to the case

Anand has objected to Gohil’s statement advising him not to do politics on the issue of Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that “Gohil is in charge of Bihar Congress and should not consider himself a contractual in charge of the people of Bihar.” They are advising the government of Bihar or the people of Bihar not to do politics in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput as the spokesperson of the Maharashtra government. Nikhil Anand asked Gohil seven questions in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Nikhil asked, “On whom did he say Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and talked to the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Maharashtra?” Did he go to talk to the Maharashtra government in the interest of Bollywood relationship between Bhaiya and Didi of Congress? Is the Maharashtra government and the Congress and Shiv Sena involved in it playing an old relationship with ‘Bollywood Stars’? ” Also Read – IPS officer from Bihar to Maharashtra to investigate Sushant case, Nitish Kumar on quarantine said – this is not right

Anand asked in further questions, “Is the Congress party standing against Sushant and the conspirators against Sushant? Why is the Congress Party and Shiv Sena not demanding a CBI inquiry in Sushant case? Gohil’s statement that the Maharashtra government is investigating the Sushant case in the right direction, is this statement not political? Then by the Government of Maharashtra and the Mumbai Police, assuring them of justice, and asking the Bihar government to build a hospital and a memorial, is it not a political statement? ” The Sushant case seems to be taking political color now. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, however, denied the possibility of talking to Uddhav Thacker in this matter but is very upset over the forced quarantine of his IPS officer in Mumbai. Also Read – Sushant’s sister wrote emotional letter for brother on Rakhi, will not stop tears after reading

Nitish has said that what happened in Mumbai with our officer is not correct. Talking to journalists in Patna, he said, “What happened to the IPS officer who went to Mumbai was not right. They are doing their duty. Our Director General of Police will talk to Maharashtra officials in this matter. ” It is noteworthy that a four-member police team of Bihar Police is investigating Sushant suicide case in Mumbai. In this connection, IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was sent to Mumbai on Sunday, but at around 11 pm BMC forcibly quarantined Tiwari.

Vinay Tiwari, a 2015 batch administrative service officer, reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. On reaching there, BMC quarantined him before Tiwari could take his first big step. BMC said on Monday that Kumar has been quarantined under the rules related to the Kovid-19 epidemic.