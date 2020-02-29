Congress gives small ISPs $1 billion to rip out Huawei, ZTE network gear

The USA House and Senate licensed regulation to create a $1 billion fund that will help small telecom suppliers take away and change Huawei and ZTE networking equipment.

The bill, which awaits President Trump’s signature, moreover prohibits telcos from using Federal Communications Charge funding to purchase Huawei or ZTE equipment. Nevertheless the Congressional movement is largely duplicative, as a result of the FCC had already licensed a ban.

The Protected and Relied on Communications Networks Act was as soon as licensed in voice votes by way of the House in December and thru the Senate the day prior to this. It doesn’t level out Huawei or ZTE by way of determine nonetheless says the FCC could have to produce a list of equipment suppliers “posing nationwide security risks” and prohibits ISPs and get in contact with companies from using FCC funding to purchase, rent, lease, or cope with equipment and providers and merchandise made by way of those companies.