Congress infighting came in front, Kapil Sibal said – I am raising the voice of activists

new Delhi: Following the defeat of the Grand Alliance in Bihar elections, rebellion in the Congress is beginning to be seen. In such a situation, many voices and many questions have also arisen inside the party. Senior Congress leaders also questioned the leadership of the party, in such a situation the infighting of the party came out in front. After giving Sibal’s statement, other Congress leaders are now reversing Sibal one by one. In such a situation, in his statement to India Today, Kapil Sibal said that the problem is that he has already made it clear a year and a half ago that he will not become the President of Congress. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi set up three committees on foreign, national security and economic matters, Manmohan shares all

Sibal even said that he did not want someone from the Gandhi family to sit at the top of the party. Raising the question, he said that I ask that how can a national party work without president for so long. I raised voice, wrote a letter, but no one spoke to us. We do not have our own president after one and a half years. Who should we take our problems with? Also Read – Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul suddenly arrive in Goa, stay away from Delhi for a few days

According to the news of India Today, Sibal said in his conversation that this is a difficult situation for the national party, which is also the oldest party for that party. Sibal said that I am not questioning anyone’s abilities, rather I am saying that elections should be held. If we do not conduct elections in our organizations ourselves, how will we get the results we want. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress President Sonia Gandhi is going sick ?, Doctors advised to stay out of Delhi