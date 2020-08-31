Congress is behind the ‘disliked’ Mann Ki Baat video: BJP

new Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party said that 98 percent of the ‘dislikes’ found after the party posted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (Mann Ki Baat) program on YouTube are from abroad and he Accused of joining Congress in it. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmishtha Mukherjee’s emotional tweet said, ‘Birth as your daughter is my good fortune’

BJP’s IT department head Amit Malviya tweeted, “In the last 24 hours, there has been a concerted effort to dislocate the Mann Ki Baat video on YouTube…. Congress is so low that it is seen as a kind of victory. Is celebrating However, YouTube data shows that only two percent of the dislikes are from India. ” Also Read – PM Modi shared these pictures, remembering Pranab Mukherjee, said- ‘You left an indelible mark in the development of the country’

He wrote, “As always, the remaining 98 percent is outside India. Bots and Twitter accounts from abroad have been a constant part of the Congress’s anti-JEE-neet campaign. The activity of Rahul Gandhi’s turkey bots has increased a lot. What is this Turkish attachment, Rahul? “Several Congress handles representing state units and other departments campaigned to ‘dislik’ the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ video. Also Read – BJP said- Yes, PM Modi has red eyes, army has red eyes, then …