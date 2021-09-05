Congress is churning to beef up the birthday party, Sonia Gandhi began the method

New Delhi: After shedding two consecutive elections, the Congress birthday party has began the method of consultations inside the Congress Running Committee (CWC) to beef up the birthday party’s construction. Within the first spherical, the birthday party will cling discussions with state unit leaders and previous leader ministers. Assets mentioned, CWC individuals were requested to present their comments and Sonia Gandhi loyalists and senior maximum leaders Ambika Soni and AK Antony were concerned within the procedure. Common Secretary (Organisation) Ok.C. Venugopal has been roped in for this. The committee will publish its report back to Sonia Gandhi after taking comments from CWC individuals.Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Zila Parishad Election Effects: Congress gained 99, BJP gained 90 seats, those are the result of Panchayat Samiti elections

Soni and Antony were asking leaders informally what function Congress may give to election strategist Prashant Kishor. Congress has began forming committees to get comments on quite a lot of problems together with caste census and to plot nationwide stage agitations towards the federal government on quite a lot of problems together with inflation and worth upward push.

The Congress is dealing with inside resistance inside the birthday party over the function of Rahul Gandhi, who's serving as its de facto head regardless of preserving no place within the organisation.

After shedding two consecutive common elections, the Congress misplaced a number of meeting elections in 2018, the place it gained in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, however the executive in MP was once defeated because of inside revolt inside the birthday party, which ended in Jyotiraditya Scindia’s go out from the birthday party. Observed to be out. Starting in 2022, the Congress is eyeing a comeback in Punjab and aspires to do neatly in Uttar Pradesh and win in states like Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand, the place the Congress’s efficiency isn’t on top of things.

Elections in those 5 states are due early subsequent yr and Congress and BJP are in direct contest in 3 states of Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, whilst in Uttar Pradesh BJP is up towards Samajwadi Birthday party and Bahujan Samaj Birthday party. In Punjab, the ruling Congress, embroiled in inside controversies, is combating elections with the Akali Dal and AAP and ahead of the elections, the birthday party should repair its area.