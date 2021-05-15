Congress is on the subject of Oxygen constructor Jamakhor Navneet Kalra, BJP claims – Congressman Singhvi defended in court docket

Navneet Kalra Dating With Best Congress chief: Bharatiya Janata Birthday party (BJP) On Saturday alleged that businessman Navneet Kalra accused of hoarding and black advertising and marketing of oxygen constructor (Navneet Kalra) The Congress has shut ties with. BJP’s Lok Sabha member Meenakshi Lekhi from New Delhi (BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi) Claimed this in a press convention. Additionally Learn – Delhi: Khan Chacha eating place used to be working black advertising and marketing racket, police seized 96 oxygen concentrators

He stated that Congress has its arms with hoarders and black entrepreneurs. He stated that in step with legislation, hoarding and black advertising and marketing is illegitimate throughout the epidemic. Round 7,500 oxygen constructors price Rs 13 crore from Navneet Kalra and Gaurav Khanna of Matrix Cell (Oxygen Concentrator) Had been seized

Lekhi alleged that those other folks have been hoarding the contractor. He intentionally had a scarcity of constructors in Delhi. Rahul Gandhi and his buddies would cry out that there’s a scarcity of oxygen in Delhi. Then the Congress persons are stuck stealing the constructor, black advertising and marketing, hoarding. The BJP chief alleged that he created a planned loss of oxygen to benefit from the placement.

Meenakshi Lekhi stated that Navneet Kalra has a right away courting with the Congress. For those who take a look at his Fb timeline, he blames the High Minister for the epidemic. The chef of his eating place has photos with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi. They name them the primary circle of relatives of India.

Lekhi stated that Kalra used to be given the club of Delhi Golfing Membership when Ajay Maken used to be the City Building Minister. He alleged that after Congress chief Ajay Maken used to be City Building Minister, he gave the nomination of Delhi Golfing Membership to Robert Vadra in 2004-05 and Navneet Kalra in 2005-06.

Lekhi additionally focused Congress chief Abhishek Manu Singhvi for turning into a attorney for the accused of black advertising and marketing and hoarding. He stated that Congress chief and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Abhishek Manu Singhvi) Has been discovered protecting him in court docket. Because of this I say that Congress has its arms with hoarders and black entrepreneurs. (IANS inputs)