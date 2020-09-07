Congress jumped into a verbal spat between Kangana and Sanjay Raut, said – It is a childish act to call Mumbai a POK

New Delhi: After the verbal war between Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the Congress on Monday said the party respects the actress’ right to disagree with anything, but criticized her Mumbai-PoK remarks That The Congress is an ally in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra. Also Read – Jivitputrika Vrat 2020 Date: On this day, Jivaniputrika or Jitiya fast, know importance, auspicious time

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a press conference, "Unlike Modi ji and BJP, I will defend the authority of my greatest critic, which is the principle of coalition partners in Congress and Maharashtra, Shiv Sena and NCP." The Congress leader criticized Kangana for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said it was 'politically motivated'.

Surjewala said, "Despite a particular film actress walking on the agenda of Modi ji and BJP, she will be given adequate security." However, the Congress leader said that calling India's economic capital as POK is "childish, inaccurate and politically opportunistic and condemnable". The party said that it has rejected such allegations and politically motivated statements.

The Congress also criticized the media for not giving priority to news like coronovirus crisis, unemployment in the country and floods in Bihar and other places.