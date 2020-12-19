Congress Latest News: Sonia Gandhi’s meeting with senior Congress leaders continues at 10 Janpath, including angry

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi`s meeting with party’s leaders Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, BS Hooda, Ambika Soni and P Chidambaram An important meeting of senior leaders of the party is going on at 10 Janpath with Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday, which includes many such leaders. Who wrote the first letter demanding active leadership and comprehensive organizational change. Also Read – Congress President Election: Randeep Surjewala said about the party president – elections will be held soon, but 99.9 percent people like Rahul

Sonia is meeting leaders writing letters in the presence of senior party leaders AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Ashok Gehlot, P Chidambaram, Kamal Nath and Harish Rawat.

Delhi: Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, BS Hooda, Ambika Soni and P Chidambaram arrive at 10, Janpath for a meeting with party's Interim President Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/XMVssANfiE
– ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2020

This meeting, which is going on at 10 Janpath, Sonia’s residence, includes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwari, Shashi Tharoor and many other leaders. These leaders were among the 23 leaders who wrote the letter.

Let me tell you that in the last August, 23 Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Kapil Sibal had written to Sonia Gandhi demanding to be the active president of the party and make a comprehensive organizational change. Many Congress leaders took this as a challenge to the party leadership and especially the Gandhi family. Many leaders also demanded action against Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Even after the dismal performance of the Congress in Bihar assembly elections and by-elections in some states, Azad and Sibal had openly criticized the party’s style of functioning and demanded a comprehensive change in it. After this, he again came under target of many Congress leaders.

Sources said that former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has an important role in preparing the role of meeting of these leaders with Sonia Gandhi. Kamal Nath had also met Sonia a few days ago. Sources also say that the scope of reconciliation may increase after the meeting of these leaders with Sonia Gandhi.

A day before this meeting, on Friday, the party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that 99.99 percent of Congress leaders and workers have the feeling that Rahul Gandhi will once again lead the party. He also said that during the meeting of senior party leaders with Sonia, various issues including the organization will be discussed.