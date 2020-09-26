Congress launches social media campaign against agriculture bill, Rahul Gandhi said this by posting video

new Delhi: The Congress on Saturday launched a social media campaign against agricultural bills and former party president Rahul Gandhi urged people to join it and said that everyone should raise their voice against the ‘atrocities’ on farmers. Also Read – Protest Against Farm Bills: Thousands of farmers took to the streets for the third consecutive day protesting against the agricultural bill

The party started the 'Speak Up for Farmers' campaign to protest against the agricultural bills. As part of this campaign, Rahul Gandhi and many other senior leaders of the Congress released the video and criticized the central government about these bills.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Come together and raise our voice against the atrocities and exploitation on farmers by the Modi government. Join this campaign through your video. "

Let us raise our voices together against the atrocities and exploitation on farmers by the Modi government. Through his video #SpeakUpForFarmers Join campaign pic.twitter.com/WyMfcVb1iP – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2020

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the Agricultural Produce Marketing (APMC) Act is a protection for large sections of farmers today. The minimum support price (MSP) is an indication of the pricing on which the market sets prices. He claimed that these bills will eliminate this importance of MSP and APMC law will also be neutralized.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “Three laws were passed in the Lok Sabha. The BJP government is talking of ‘one country, one market’, but is not clear about the price of the crop whether the price will be one or not. ”

Congress General Secretary Tariq Anwar claimed, “The Modi government is preparing to hand over the agriculture sector to industrialists with its three black laws.” There is a demand from our government that the MSP of the crop should be ensured to the farmer and legalized to maintain the mandi system. “

In the recently concluded monsoon session, the Parliament approved the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill-2020 on Agricultural Services.