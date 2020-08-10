Congress leader Chidambaram said this about making Hindi the official language

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Monday that if the central government wants to make both Hindi and English the official languages ​​of the country, then it should insist on making its employees aware of both these languages. Also Read – Sachin Pilot May Return in Congress: Sachin Pilot is looking for a way back! Long talk with this veteran Congressman

The former home minister said this in the backdrop of a controversy related to allegedly controversial remarks made by a CISF officer over DMK MP Kanimozhi not speaking in Hindi at Chennai airport. Also Read – Will the return of Rajiv Gandhi Foundation end Chinese encroachment in Ladakh: Chidambaram

Chidambaram said that the bitter experience Kanimozhi had to face at Chennai airport is not unusual. Also Read – Now Chidambaram asked- Did the PM give a clean chit to China, why 20 soldiers were sacrificed?

He tweeted, “Non-Hindi-speaking employees who are recruited to central government posts soon have to learn Hindi for work and speaking. Why can’t Hindi-speaking employees learn English for work and speaking? “

The Congress leader said, “If the central government is committed to making both Hindi and English the official language of India, then it should insist that all the employees of the central government are knowledgeable in both Hindi and English languages.”

Significantly, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi tweeted on Sunday, “Today at the airport, when I asked a CISF official to speak in Tamil or English because I don’t know Hindi, he questioned me Is ‘I Indian’. “

The MP wrote on Twitter using the hashtag ‘Hindi impose’, “I would like to know since when has being an Indian become akin to knowing Hindi” on this incident, CISF said that appropriate action will be taken.