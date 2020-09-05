Congress leader claims amid tension over LAC- Chinese army kidnapped 5 Indians from Arunachal!

India-China Border Row: The tension between India and China over the LAC in eastern Ladakh has been continuing for the past several months. Meanwhile, a sensational case has been reported about the abduction of 5 Indian nationals by the Chinese Army near the border in Arunachal Pradesh. According to the news agency ANI, Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh Ninong Ering claims that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China has abducted 5 Indians from the border area of ​​Arunachal Pradesh. Congress MLA Ninong Ering has also claimed this by tweeting. Also Read – Donald Trump praised PM Modi, said- America ready to help in India-China border dispute

China's PLA (People's Liberation Army) has abducted 5 boys from Nacho, Upper Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh. This has happened at a time when Rajanath Singh is meeting defense ministers of Russia & China. PLA's action has sent a very wrong message: Congress MLA Ninong Ering pic.twitter.com/Qr5SupeLDD
– ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

Congress MLA Ninong Ering tagged the PMO and said in a tweet that five people of Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh have been allegedly abducted by the People’s Liberation Army of China. He also wrote that a similar incident had taken place a few months earlier.

SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier, a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia https://t.co/8gRdGsQfId pic.twitter.com/KbDMJ3bUi2 – Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) September 4, 2020

The Congress legislator has demanded action from the government in the matter and has asked the Chinese army to respond to it in a blunt manner. The Congress MLA has also shared two screenshots in his tweet, in which one user is talking about his brother being kidnapped, while the other has the names of the five missing people.

On the other hand, in Moscow, Russia, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghi met for more than two hours on Friday in which the focus was on reducing tension on the border in East Ladakh. Government sources gave this information. This was the first high-level face-to-face meeting on both sides since the border tension in eastern Ladakh in May. Earlier, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a telephone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to resolve the deadlock.

Sources said that during the talks, Singh insisted on maintaining the status quo in eastern Ladakh and removing troops rapidly. Singh’s office tweeted, “The meeting ended in Moscow between Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fengahi. This meeting lasted for two hours and 20 minutes. “

(Input: agency)