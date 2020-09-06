Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda also became Corona positive, tweeted and appealed to the people …

Haryana Coronavirus News: Corona’s havoc in the country is increasing. More than 41 lakh people of Korna virus have been infected in India and till date more than 70 thousand have lost their lives. Meanwhile, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda has also been found infected with the Corona virus (Covid-19). Dipendra Hooda himself gave this information by tweeting. Also Read – UP Coronavirus News: 54 prisoners in UP’s Banda Jail infected with Corona virus

My corona # COVID19 The report is positive. The remaining tests are being done according to the instructions of the doctors. I will soon recover from your prayers and will return among you all. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done. – Deepender S Hooda (@DeependerSHooda) September 6, 2020

Deepender Hooda tweeted, ‘My Corona report has come positive. The remaining tests are being done according to the instructions of the doctors. Soon after recovering from all your blessings, I will return among you all. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done.

Corona’s havoc did not stop in the country

According to the data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday morning, 90 thousand 633 new cases of corona were reported in the country in the last 24 hours and 1,065 people lost their lives. With this, now the number of corona infected in the country has increased to 41,13,812, whereas, till now, 70,626 people have become victims of this deadly virus. There are 8,62,320 active cases in the country and 3,18,0866 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment.