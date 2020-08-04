Congress leader Hardik Patel will give 21 thousand rupees for Ram temple, said- I am religious, not fundamentalist

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Congress leader Hardik Patel announced that he and his family would donate 21 thousand rupees for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. In a statement issued here, Patel, the acting president of the Congress unit of Gujarat, said that although he has ‘boundless faith’ in religion, he is not ‘fanatical’ and hopes that the temple will usher in ‘Ram Rajya’ in the country. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi said- People have no faith in the economy, PM Modi has no ability to deal with difficult

Patel's statement came on the eve of the Bhoomi Poojan program for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The 26-year-old leader of the opposition party said, "I hope the temple will bring Ram Rajya to India and Gujarat."

Let us know that on 5 August, PM Narendra Modi is going to join the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan. The program will run in Ayodhya in about 4 hours. In addition to PM Modi, five people including CM Yogi Adityanath will be involved in Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan. Donations are coming from the world for the Ram temple. Till now, crores of rupees have been donated.