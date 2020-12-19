Entertainment

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologizes to NSA Ajit Doval’s son, case will continue on ‘caravan’

December 19, 2020
2 Min Read

Jairam Ramesh has given an apology, criminal defamation case against Caravan magazine will continue: Senior Congress leader and former minister Jairam Ramesh has apologized to Vivek Doval (Vivek Doval), son of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval (Ajit Doval), in a criminal defamation case. . A criminal defamation case will continue against Caravan magazine. Also Read – Congress Latest News: Sonia Gandhi’s meeting with senior Congress leaders continues at 10 Janpath, including angry

Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, said that Jairam gave an apology to Ramesh, which I have accepted. A criminal defamation case against Caravan magazine will continue.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, I had made many allegations against Vivek Doval during the election in a hot environment. I should have checked them.

Please tell that Vivek Doval (Vivek Doval), son of NSA Ajit Doval (Ajit Doval), had filed a defamation case against Jairam Ramesh and Caravan magazine on the allegations.

