Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologizes to NSA Ajit Doval’s son, case will continue on ‘caravan’

Jairam Ramesh has given an apology, criminal defamation case against Caravan magazine will continue: Senior Congress leader and former minister Jairam Ramesh has apologized to Vivek Doval (Vivek Doval), son of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval (Ajit Doval), in a criminal defamation case. . A criminal defamation case will continue against Caravan magazine.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, I gave the statement against Vivek Doval and made several claims in heat of the moment as it was the time of elections. I must verify it.

Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, said that Jairam gave an apology to Ramesh, which I have accepted. A criminal defamation case against Caravan magazine will continue.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, I had made many allegations against Vivek Doval during the election in a hot environment. I should have checked them.

Please tell that Vivek Doval (Vivek Doval), son of NSA Ajit Doval (Ajit Doval), had filed a defamation case against Jairam Ramesh and Caravan magazine on the allegations.