new Delhi: Congress general secretary and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has issued a statement in support of organizing the Bhoomi Pujan for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying that the donor is Ram. This event can be a celebration of national unity along with friendship and brotherhood in India.

Priyanka Gandhi has said in her statement released on Tuesday, that the program of Bhoomipujan of the temple of Ramlala has been kept on 5 August 2020. Lord Ram's grace, this program became a program of national unity, brotherhood and program to propagate his message.

With the message and blessings of Lord Rama and Mother Sita, the Bhoomipujan of Ramlala's temple became an occasion for national unity, fraternity and cultural congregation: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi said in a statement, Ramayana has a deep and indelible mark in the culture of the world and the Indian subcontinent. The story of Lord Rama, Mother Sita and Ramayana has been illuminated in our cultural and religious memories for thousands of years, like Prakash Punj. Indian Manisha has been inspired by the themes of Ramayana, religion, policy, duty, sacrifice, sublime, love, valor and service. From north to south, east to west, Ramakatha has been expressing itself in many forms. Ramkatha Hariyanta is just like countless forms of Srihari.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka has written in her statement, Lord Rama’s character has been the thread of connecting humanity in Indian territory since time immemorial. Lord Rama is a shelter and also gives up. Ram belongs to Sabari, also to Sugriva. Ram belongs to Valmiki, and also to Bhasa. Ram belongs to Kamban and also to Ashutachchan. Ram belongs to Kabir, belongs to Tulsidas, belongs to Raidas. The giver of all is Ram. Gandhi’s Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram is going to give consent to everyone. Heir Ali Shah says, this is God, this is Ram.

Priyanka Gandhi has said in the statement, the President calls Maithilisharan Gupt Ram the power of weakness. So Mahaprana Nirala is another mind of Ram who, from the timeless lines of Taka, Lord Rama is called ‘Shakti is the fundamental imagination’. Ram is courage, Ram is Sangam, Ram is restraint, Ram is an ally. Ram belongs to everyone. Lord Rama wants the welfare of all. Therefore, he is the best person.