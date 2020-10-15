Congress leader Udit Raj said- If madrasas cannot run with government money, then Kumbh should not be organized.

new Delhi: Udit Raj, who left the BJP and joined the Congress, has questioned the Assam government’s decision to close the fund of madrassas running with government funding. Udit Raj tweeted that the Assam government has decided not to run madrasa from the government fund, in the same way, the UP government should stop doing Rs 4200 crore for organizing Kumbh Mela. Also Read – MP By-Polls: Controversy inside the party on Congress promissory note, photo of Rahul Gandhi, Digvijay Singh missing

This tweet of Udit Raj got disputed. Udit Raj was trolled by many Twitter users. In the midst of growing controversy, Udit Raj deleted that tweet. After this, the BJP targeted it and described it as a reality of Gandhi family. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that this is the truth of the Gandhi family… Also Read – Rajya Sabha elections: Hardeep Singh Puri, Arun Singh and Neeraj Shekhar may be BJP candidates

Udit Raj also said in a tweet that government funds should not be used in any religious program. this is wrong. The state has no religion. Everyone should be treated equal. No one should be discriminated against. Also Read – Are the wires for the murder of BJP leader in Bengal connecting with Bihar? Bengal Police preparing to go to Munger

Sambit Patra said about this- Friends, this is the truth of the Gandhi family… Earlier, in the Supreme Court it said, “Lord Shri Ram is only imaginary. They do not exist ”and now Priyanka Vadra ji says that Kumbh Mela should also be closed.

That is why the world says that Rahul and Priyanka are “facilitators” Hindu.