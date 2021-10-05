Congress leaders believe themselves to be Tees Maar Khan, however can’t defeat BJP: Natwar Singh

They don’t have an guide however assume they’re ‘tees maar khan’: Former Exterior Affairs Minister Natwar Singh, who was once a powerful chief of the Congress, mentioned in a dialog with ANI information company that the Congress can’t defeat the Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) within the upcoming elections. He named the birthday party management and mentioned that if those leaders move to marketing campaign, then no person will concentrate to them. “If the Congress management had arise now and labored to quell the continued rebel within the birthday party, one thing may have came about,” he mentioned.Additionally Learn – UP: Akhilesh attacked BJP Executive, mentioned – we’ve got the potential of Rath Yatra once more, that is the victory march of SP

Natwar Singh mentioned, I don’t assume that Congress can defeat BJP within the meeting elections to be held in 5 states. He has now not but taken any resolution to quell the rebel. They have got taken fallacious choices. They do not also have any roughly guide and so they believe themselves to be Tees Maar Khan. Additionally Learn – Congress MLA returned to Chhattisgarh by way of particular aircraft from Delhi, mentioned – ‘All is easily’

#WATCH | Ex-EAM Natwar Singh speaks on Congress’ ballot potentialities forward of polls in 5 states. He says, “I do not believe so (on if birthday party can defeat BJP). Had they taken a stand now…however…their judgement is dangerous. They do not have an guide however assume they are ‘tees maar khan’. (30.9) percent.twitter.com/GjVbG91qvz – ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2021

Natwar Singh additionally clarified his opinion referring to Navjot Singh Sidhu. He mentioned, ‘Amarinder Singh mentioned that Sidhu has been in my cupboard for 7 months, he has now not observed a document. He’s an risky guy. How are you able to make him the President of Punjab Congress Committee? Did not even concentrate to them, the judgment of birthday party leaders is so dangerous.

He mentioned, Congress does now not have an guide, Antony was once out and previous Top Minister Manmohan Singh is sitting silent. Manmohan Singh might say one thing subdued, however he does now not. There is not any one to advise them and so they really feel that we’re Tees Maar Khan. (enter from ANI)