Congress MLA appeals to Rahul Gandhi, lead fund raising for Ram temple, said this benefit

Ranchi: Congress MLA from Jharkhand Pradeep Yadav has appealed to party leader Rahul Gandhi to lead the fund raising for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Pradeep Yadav has written a letter to Rahul. In the letter, he has said, "If a particular political party goes ahead and leads the construction of Ram temple, then it will try to get political benefits.

MLA Pradeep Yadav has also counted the benefit of this. He said that my request will strengthen the unity and secular fabric of the country. It will not allow any particular party to impose its will on temple construction. " The MLA's reference was towards BJP.

MLA Pradeep Yadav won the 2019 assembly elections on the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P) ticket. After JVM-P merged with BJP, he preferred to join Congress. Earlier in 2006, Yadav joined the JVM-P from the BJP. Copies of the letter have also been sent to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BSP President Mayawati, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and other chief ministers.