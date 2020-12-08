Congress MLA sent legal notice to concerned Patra, said- Apologize or be ready for trial

Legal Notice to Sambit Patra: National spokesperson Sambit Patra, who favored the BJP with impunity on TV channels, can get into legal trouble. In Odisha, a Congress MLA has sent a legal notice to Patra. He has threatened to file a criminal defamation case against Patra. Also Read – Viral Video: Congress MLA dancing in Thiruk with female dancer, flashed notes

Congress MLA from Barabati-Cuttack seat Mohammad Mukim, in a netis sent through Supreme Court lawyer Shashwat Singh, said that Patra should immediately apologize publicly if he is not against the BJP leader for allegedly tarnishing his image Will sue for criminal defamation.

Patra had on December 1 alleged before a section of media that all the nine Congress MLAs had kept quiet in the case of abduction and murder of a minor girl in Nayagarh district and to support BJD minister Arun Kumar Sahu. Have taken money from ruling BJD. Sahu has allegedly given protection to the accused in the case. An immediate comment from Patra could not be received.