Congress MLA sprinkled ‘Ganga water’ within the meeting, the speaker stated – this isn’t a drama corridor, pass for your seat

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Legislative Meeting (Odisha Vidhansabha) in Congress (Congress) Tara Prasad Bahinipati, a senior MLA, dressed up as a clergyman and sprinkled 'Ganga water' and cow urine within the meeting corridor to 'purify' it. Congress MLA has alleged that MoS Dibya Shankar Mishra of getting hyperlinks with Gobinda Sahu – the top accused in Mamita Meher's homicide has put his 'unholy ft' within the Area and the temple of democracy is 'unholy' Has long past.

To be able to purify the home, Bahinipati, dressed as a clergyman, worshiped within the meeting amid the ringing of the bell by means of his celebration colleague. He additionally chanted mantras. Talking to the media out of doors the Area, Bahinipati stated, "Minister Mishra took his unholy steps within the temple of democracy and defiled it. I sprinkled Ganga water, cow urine and tulsi leaves at the flooring to purify it."

The Congress MLAs did so straight away after the meeting assembly for the day at 10.30 am. In his answer, Speaker SN Patro stated, "This isn't a drama corridor.. Please pass for your seat." And then different celebration allies additionally got here in make stronger of Bahinipati. BJP individuals, who dedicated equivalent acts within the meeting premises out of doors the corridor, endured to create ruckus within the Area along side the Congress on Saturday.

Opposition individuals ran for placards and raised slogans towards the federal government over the topic and created a ruckus. Not able to carry the Query Hour consultation, the Speaker many times asked the individuals to visit their seats. When the opposition individuals didn’t reply to them, the home used to be adjourned until 4 pm.

When BJP and Congress individuals endured their protest within the post-lunch consultation, the Area used to be adjourned until Monday. With this, the impasse endured within the meeting for the fourth consecutive day of the iciness consultation. Opposition BJP and Congress individuals endured their protest difficult the dismissal and arrest of Minister Mishra for his alleged involvement within the homicide case. Leader Minister Naveen Patnaik had given a remark within the Area thru video convention the previous day that his executive is dedicated to offering justice to Mamita Meher. On the other hand, it kind of feels that the opposition is in no temper to backtrack until their calls for are met.