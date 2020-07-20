Congress MLAs seen “Sholay” in hotel, HC can give decision on pilot supporters today

Jaipur / New Delhi: Congress legislators gathered in support of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the midst of ruckus in the Congress clan in Rajasthan on Sunday night while watching the film Sholay at the 5 Star Hotel in Jaipur. The attack on each other between the Congress and the BJP over the audio tape continues. Meanwhile, the Congress MLAs who were stationed at Jaipur’s Fairmont Hotel were seen enjoying the popular film Sholay. Also Read – 3 MLAs of Rajasthan, who failed Sachin Pilot’s plan, said – We are Congress soldiers, till the last breath …

At the same time, Sachin, a pro-pilot MLA, is staying at Manesar Hotel and Resort in Gurgaon. Amid the viral audio controversy in support of the allegations of toppling the Rajasthan government, today the Rajasthan High Court can give a decision today on the membership of MLAs who are supportive of Sachin Pilot. Also Read – Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has no moral right to continue as Union Minister, resign immediately: Congress

Rajasthan: Congress MLAs Supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot watch ‘Sholay’ at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/ADag7RE4LB Also Read – Political parties will suggest the date of Bihar assembly elections, know what is the opinion of the Election Commission – ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Petition of 19 Congress MLAs including Sachin Pilot

Let me tell you that on Monday, the decision of the government will also depend on the proceedings of the Rajasthan High Court, where a bench will hear the petition of Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs. Explain that a notice of disqualification was issued to the MLAs of Sachin Pilot Group by the Speaker, against which the pro-Pilot MLAs have approached the High Court.

Expected from the court of Sachin Pilot camp

The MLA who filed the petition wants the court to quash the notice sent by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on a Congress complaint. The Congress has complained that these MLAs should abstain from two meetings of the Legislative Party, while a whip was issued and they should be disqualified from membership of the state assembly.

This is a game of statistics in the assembly

In the 200-member Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, the Congress has 107 members, including disgruntled MLAs, while the BJP has 72 MLAs. If the 19 rebel MLAs of the Congress are disqualified, then the current actual strength of the current assembly will be reduced to 181 and the majority will require the support of 91 MLAs and it will become easier for Gehlot to prove his majority. Earlier, the Congress had also claimed the support of MLAs of smaller parties, including some independents.

Congress demands the resignation of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Please tell that Pilot rebelled against the leadership of Chief Minister Gehlot, after which he was dismissed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the President of the State Congress. The Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, saying that he had no moral right to continue in office due to his voice in the audio clip linked to the conspiracy to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.