Congress MP Dies of COVID-related Headaches: Congress MP dies because of Corona

Congress MP Rajeev Satav Dies of COVID-related Headaches: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav has gave up the ghost because of Corona. He used to be 46 years previous. He used to be regarded as just about the birthday party's former president Rahul Gandhi. The record of his corona investigation on April 22 got here sure. He used to be present process remedy on the Jehangir Sanatorium in Pune.

After his well being worsened, he used to be placed on ventilator. It's being mentioned within the record that Satava had suffered from a brand new viral an infection. His situation had change into very vital.

I'm very unhappy on the lack of my pal Rajeev Satav. He used to be a pace-setter with massive attainable who embodied the beliefs of the Congress. It's a large loss for us all. My condolences and like to his circle of relatives. percent.twitter.com/mineA81UYJ – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) Would possibly 16, 2021

Expressing grief over the dying of Satava, birthday party chief Randeep Surjewala tweeted that nowadays he misplaced a pal of his. He mentioned that Satava had entered politics with him via Early life Congress. Rajasthan Leader Minister Ashok Gehlot has additionally expressed grief over the dying of Satava.