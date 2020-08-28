Congress MP from Corona dies, many leaders including PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi mourn

new Delhi: Congress MP (MP) H. Vasanthakumar H. Vasanthakumar, infected with coronavirus, died today. His condition was critical. He won the elections from Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu as a Congress candidate. The Congress has mourned the untimely demise of party MP H. Vasanthakumar with his Twitter handle. At the same time, many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi have mourned the demise of the Congress MP. Also Read – Shashi Tharoor is not a politician, … he is politically immature: Congress Chief Whip

Let me tell you that 70-year-old Vasanthakumar, who became a first-time MP, was admitted to Apollo Hospital on August 10 after being found infected with corona virus. Earlier, Apollo Hospital had said in a statement that the MP's condition is critical and he has severe covid pneumonia, which is being treated by a team of doctors.

Vasantkumar is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. The Apollo Hospital later said in a statement that the MP was treated for severe Kovid pneumonia in an intensive care unit. "Despite all active medical measures, Kovid-19 related complications gradually worsened his condition and he died today," the hospital said.

Vasantkumar has also been an MLA twice and was elected as an MP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Vasantkumar Harikrishna Perumal was born on 14 April 1950. He was the brother of Tamil Nadu Congress veteran and noted Tamil litterateur Kumari Ananthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Congress Party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala and DMK President MK Stalin, expressed condolences on Vasantkumar’s death.

Congress has written on its Twitter handle. We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Shri H. Vasanthakumar. He was a staunch Congressman, a true leader of the people and a beloved MP. He will be saddened by all members of the Congress party and his followers. Our prayers are with his family in this hour of grief.

H. Vasanthakumar, Congress MP from Kanyakumari, passes away. pic.twitter.com/5OPTAnEyEu – ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

PM Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP H. Vasantkumar ji. His progress in business and social service efforts was remarkable. During my conversations with him I always noticed his passion for the progress of Tamil Nadu. Condolences to his family and supporters. om Shanti.

Saddened by demise of Lok Sabha MP H. Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business & social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu’s progress. Condolences to his family & supporters. Om Shanti: PM Modi (file pic) pic.twitter.com/OtpxSk5wNy – ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Former party president Rahul Gandhi tweeted and wrote, “Kanyakumari MP Shri H. Vasantkumar has been shocked by the news of untimely demise due to Kovid-19. Their commitment to the Congress ideology of serving the people will remain in our hearts forever. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members.

The news of Kanyakumari MP, Shri H Vasanthakumar’s untimely demise due to Covid-19 has come as a shock. His commitment to the congress ideology of serving the people will remain in our hearts forever. Heartfelt condolences to his friends and family members. pic.twitter.com/oqhrfQXEUD – Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 28, 2020

Party Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. H. Vasanthakumar – the born Congressman, a firm Congressman, MP, TNCC Executive Chairman.” All of us, along with his millions of supporters, will always remember him deeply. Heartfelt condolences to the family and well wishers. RIP…

Palaniswami lamented, “Vasantkumar started work as a salesman and reached here with his hard work.” He did excellent service for the educational and economic development of the poor and found public affection in public life. “

Expressing grief over the death of Vasantkumar, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President KS Alagiri announced a seven-day mourning in honor of the late MP and said that the party’s flag would remain half-tilted and all programs of the party were being canceled.

Makkal Needhi Mayam president and actor Kamal Haasan, actors Rajinikanth, PMK and MDMK leaders S Ramadoss and Vaiko respectively also mourned the death of Vasanthakumar. Popular for his smiling face, Vasantkumar was a successful entrepreneur.