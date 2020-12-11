Congress-NCP rejects discussion of Sharad Pawar becoming UPA President, Shiv Sena said this

Politics on UPA president: Discussion has intensified since Thursday about the appointment of NCP President Sharad Pawar as UPA President and the resignation of Sonia Gandhi. There has been speculation in the political affairs since Thursday that NCP chief Sharad Pawar may be the next chairperson of UPA. Let me tell you that since the UPA was formed, only Congress President Sonia Gandhi is its chairperson. In such a situation, the Congress and NCP have rejected these speculations. Also Read – Big reshuffle in UPA: Sonia Gandhi will resign! Sharad Pawar of NCP can handle the post of president

On Sonia Gandhi's resignation, it is being said that Sonia Gandhi is in a mood to be completely relieved of political responsibilities after her poor health, demands for change in leadership in Congress and the death of her political advisor Ahmed Patel.

Sharad Pawar said – there is no fact in this news

At the same time, Sharad Pawar has said that I will lead the UPA, there is no fact in this news. However, the discussion is that Rahul Gandhi, the president of Congress, and NCP chief Sharad Pawar can take over the post of chairperson of UPA. The biggest reason for this is that Pawar has more political standing and acceptance than all the leaders of the opposition parties involved in the UPA.

Congress rejected the speculation rejected

NCP spokesman Mahesh Tapase also denied reports of Sharad Pawar becoming UPA chairperson. He said that no such discussion is taking place among UPA colleagues. Some people are spreading such news deliberately, so that the farmers’ movement can divert people’s attention. Congress leader Tariq Anwar has also denied such reports. He said that such rumors are being spread with the intention of dividing the opposition.

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena said – Anything is possible in politics

On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday that Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar has all the qualities to lead the country. Raut told reporters here that Pawar has a lot of experience and he has knowledge of the issues of the country and he knows the pulse of the public.