Congress padayatra: Amidst the emerging outbreak of Corona, the group amassed within the padyatra of Karnataka Congress, Kovid-19 laws have been flouted

Congress padayatra: In the middle of expanding circumstances of Corona, the principles are being tightened within the states, whilst the leaders of the opposite Congress, hard to start out the paintings of the Mekedatu mission quickly, marched (Congress padayatra) are eliminating. On Tuesday, Congress President D.Ok. shivkumar (DK Shivakumar)and Chief of Opposition Siddaramaiah (Siddaramaiah) The rally reached Ramnagar. The photographs of this rally are astonishing. There's a massive crowd within the rally. Additionally, neither the masks is visual at the faces of the folks provide there.

Ramanagara | Karnataka former Leader Minister Siddaramaiah and State Congress President DK Shivakumar participated in Congress’ ‘padayatra’ amid a surge in Covid circumstances %.twitter.com/f69XKZLMPy – ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022



Folks's displeasure is visual on social media referring to those photos. On Monday, a case has been registered towards Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and 30 others beneath sections 141, 143, 290, 336 of IPC and Crisis Control Act. State House Minister Araga Gyanendra had warned Congress leaders that they have been taking an enormous chance at a time when greater than 10,000 Covid circumstances have been being reported within the state. If there's a additional building up within the circumstances, then there will probably be no wrong way however to impose a lockdown for a month. Individuals are badly suffering from the lockdown.

The Karnataka Congress has began a 10-day padyatra hard fast implementation of the Mekedatu mission through the ruling BJP govt. The dharna began on Sunday, which has now entered the 3rd day. Shivakumar refused to behavior a Kovid investigation and mentioned that Leader Minister Basavaraj Bommai must no longer do reasonable politics to prevent the padyatra. 1000’s of Congress staff and birthday celebration staff are collaborating within the padyatra within the district in spite of restrictions associated with Kovid-19.