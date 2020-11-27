Congress party stands shoulder to shoulder with farmers, ‘black agricultural law’ will be repealed if government is formed: Randeep Surjewala

new Delhi: The Congress, while supporting the farmers trying to travel to Delhi in protest against the three new agricultural laws, said on Friday that the day its government would be at the Center, these ‘black laws’ would be repealed. The party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said that his party is standing shoulder to shoulder with them to fulfill the demands of the farmers. On the other hand, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talking about ‘one country, one election’, should implement ‘one country, one behavior’ in the context of farmers. Also Read – Farmers Protest live Updates: Farmers get entry permission in Delhi, will remain in Nirankari Ground of Burari

Priyanka tweeted, “To suppress the voice of farmers, water is being rained, roads are being stopped by digging, but the government is not ready to show them and tell where the MSP’s legal rights are written. The Prime Minister worrying about one country, one election, one country, one practice should also be implemented. ” Also Read – Farmers Protest: ‘Delhi Chalo’ farmers have come out to protest with one month ration and full kitchen

Senior Congress leader Surjewala, who reached Panipat to meet the protesting farmers, told reporters, “This is not a political fight. This is a fight for livelihood and farming. The Congress and all opposition parties are standing with the farmers. For this, we will give whatever sacrifice we have to give. ” Also Read – Farmers Delhi Chalo Protest Singhu border Live: Police fired tear gas shells at Delhi, Singhu border

He emphasized on this, “Give minimum support to the farmer, we will appreciate you. But the farmer will hit sticks, leave tear gas rounds, and if we hit the barrage of water, we will not tolerate it. If the farmer stopped producing bread, Delhi’s court would collapse. “

Surjewala said, “We are announcing on behalf of the Congress that Soniaji and Rahul ji have said that on the day our government is formed, they will tear down these black laws.”