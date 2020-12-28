Congress party was established on this day in 1885, Rahul Gandhi said on a special occasion- Jai Hind

new Delhi: The Indian National Congress was established on this day on 28 December 1885. It has been 136 years since Congress worked in the country. In such a situation, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi shared a post on Twitter. In the caption of this post, he wrote that the Congress has been committed from the beginning to raise the voice of the country. Today, on the foundation day of the Congress, we repeat this pledge of truth and equality. Jai Hind! Also Read – Rahul Gandhi Personal Visit: So Rahul Gandhi went to Italy to meet Nani? Departed abroad on personal journey

There is also a video in the post shared by Rahul Gandhi, in which information related to the history of the Congress is being told. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi reached the party office in Delhi today on the foundation day of the Congress Party. Let us tell you that the Congress Party was founded in the year 1885 by AO Hume, a retired British officer of Scotland. However, it is true that till date all the presidents of the party have been Indians. Although the Congress was in the liberal phase in its early days, due to this, their attitude towards the British was not strict, due to which the liberal views of the Congress are also criticized on the basis of that time. But after the arrival of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Moti Lal Nehru and Jawaharlal Nehru, the atmosphere changed completely and the Congress played an important role in expelling the British.

Let me tell you that in 1905 when Bengal was partitioned by Lord Curzon, at that time Congress got a new identity, Congress opposed this partition. At the same time, in the year 1915, Mahatma Gandhi returns to India from South Africa and starts the Non-Cooperation Movement. After this, there are many movements led by Gandhiji after which India gets independence. Although in some places the Congress and Mahatma Gandhi are criticized according to today's scenario, but the truth is that what was the situation before 1947. We cannot see any story or decision in today's perspective. According to the circumstances of that time, all the leaders of the country had decided in the country interest.

Let us know that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru became the first Prime Minister of the country of independence, he was also the President of Congress from 1951 to 1954. After this, the presidency of the Congress Party came into the hands of Indira Gandhi, she was the President of the party twice, after which she was assassinated and then Rajnev Gandhi remained the President of the Congress. Rajiv Gandhi was also assassinated, when Sonia Gandhi became the President of the Congress Party and then Rahul Gandhi became the President. Let me tell you that currently Sonia Gandhi is the interim president of the Congress Party.