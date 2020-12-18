Congress President Election: Surjewala said about the party president – elections will be held soon, but 99.9 percent people like Rahul

Congress President Election: Today, party spokesperson and senior leader Randeep Surjewala has given big information about the election of the post of Congress party president. He said that the election for the post of president will be held soon. Surjewala said in his statement that the party’s Electret College, AICC members will decide together who will be the better president for the party. Also Read – Modi as CM had talked about giving legal guarantee to MSP, then why is he retracting from his word today: Surjewala

He said that Rahul Gandhi is still the choice of about 99.9 percent people. He said that people want Rahul to take command of the party.