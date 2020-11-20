Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul suddenly arrive in Goa, stay away from Delhi for a few days

new Delhi: Congress Working President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi suddenly reached Panaji in Goa on Friday afternoon. According to sources, the Congress chief can spend time here, staying away from the country’s capital Delhi for some time. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress President Sonia Gandhi is going sick ?, Doctors advised to stay out of Delhi

According to sources, due to the serious air pollution situation in Delhi, the Congress President Sonia Gandhi was advised by doctors to stay away from the national capital for a few days in view of the chest infection. Party sources gave this information on Friday.

Goa: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son and party leader Rahul Gandhi arrive in Panaji.

Sources had told that Sonia Gandhi could stay in Goa or Chennai for a few days. He said that Sonia is expected to leave Delhi on Friday afternoon. Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can also accompany him.

Sources say that since being discharged from the hospital in August last year, Sonia Gandhi is under medical supervision and the doctors are worried about her chest being persistent. Especially his concern is that the current situation of air pollution in Delhi is adverse to his health.

Congress sources said that due to air pollution, Sonia’s chest infection and asthma has increased and doctors have advised her to go out of Delhi for a few days.

Sonia Gandhi is going out of Delhi at a time when there is a demand for self-determination from within the party due to the dismal performance of Congress in Bihar elections.

The Congress President was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital on July 30, from where he was discharged a few days later. Then on September 12, she went abroad for her regular medical checkup and was accompanied by son Rahul Gandhi. Due to this, both could not attend the monsoon session of Parliament.