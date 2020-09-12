Congress President Sonia Gandhi goes abroad for treatment, Rahul Gandhi is also with

new Delhi: Interim President of Congress, Sonia Gandhi, left for a trip abroad in connection with her treatment on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi has also gone with him. Also Read – Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh are the biggest traitors in Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

According to Congress sources, the interim President of Congress has left today for a two-week foreign trip for a routine check-up. Rahul Gandhi is also with him. After returning from abroad, she will attend the Parliament session. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s tweet – pushed the country into the abyss of troubles, how are you saying – everything is healed

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has gone abroad for two weeks for a routine check-up, Rahul Gandhi has accompanied her. They will attend the Parliament session after returning: Congress Sources (file pic) pic.twitter.com/f3sazkXvIm Also Read – Where will 48 thousand slum people go in Delhi? What is the stand of you, BJP and Congress among politics? – ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020

Let me tell you that Sonia Gandhi has been having health problems for the last few years, due to which she is constantly receiving treatment and is showing doctors regularly.

The special thing is that before his foreign visit, Sonia Gandhi on Friday made a major reshuffle in the party organization, relieved Ghulam Nabi Azad, including four senior leaders from the responsibility of the Secretary-General and the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest policy-making unit Also restructured. Along with this, a six-member special committee was formed to support party president Sonia Gandhi. Explain that Azad, one of the 23 leaders who wrote letters to Sonia Gandhi for organizational change, has been given a place in the CWC with the removal of the post of general secretary.