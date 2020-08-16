Congress questioned on Independence Day speech, why PM Narendra Modi kept silent on China

new Delhi: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the Congress on Sunday questioned why the Prime Minister did not name China in his Independence Day speech in the context of the incident in LAC and Galvan Valley of Ladakh. took. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “We are proud of our armed forces. All 130 crores believe in the courage of the Indian armed forces, including the Congress. But why is the Prime Minister afraid to name China in his speech. ” Also Read – PM Narendra Modi announced from Red Fort, so Rajnath Singh took a big decision on NCC, now will get opportunity to serve

The Congress said that since tensions on the border started, Modi has not directly or indirectly named China. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Sunday, "Everyone has faith in the capability and bravery of the Indian Army." Except Prime Minister – whose cowardice allowed China to take our land. Whose lies will ensure that it stays with China. " Former Union Minister Manish Tiwari said, "China has occupied our territory and the Prime Minister of India does not dare to name China."

Tiwari said in question, "What kind of leader is he?" In her Independence Day statement, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi also targeted the Prime Minister for the clashes in the Galvan Valley on June 15 and paid tribute to the 20 bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the country. On Saturday, on the 74th Independence Day, Modi said that respect for India's sovereignty is supreme for the countrymen and the Indian Army has given a befitting reply whenever anyone has challenged the territorial integrity of the country.