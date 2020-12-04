Congress raised questions about vaccination, Adhir Ranjan said – no roadmap for vaccination of general public

new Delhi: Amidst growing cases of corona in the country, PM Modi held an all-party meeting on the conditions and vaccine of corona. PM Modi assured the country that after a few weeks the country can get the corona vaccine. But meanwhile, the Congress has raised many questions about vaccination after PM Modi’s address. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan said that the central government does not have any concrete roadmap to deliver the vaccine to the general public. Also Read – Delhi government issued instructions to officers doing ‘work from home’, now it will have to be done

In an all-party meeting on the condition of Corona, PM Modi said that there are eight Corona vaccine trials in India and it is expected that soon the country will get the Corona vaccine. With this, PM Modi said that India is also working on such software which will make it easier and easier to deliver the Corona vaccine. After the meeting, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan said that there is no roadmap for vaccination, he said that there should be talk on how the vaccine will reach the poor, but there was no talk on all these issues.

Considering no roadmap for vaccination of normal people. It (govt) stated that those who need to be vaccinated will be vaccinated but who's going to decide this? No plan was discussed how the vaccine will be given to the poor, during all-party meet: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress

The Congress leader said that it has been said on behalf of the government that the corona vaccine will be delivered first to the needy, but who should determine this should also tell the government. He said that India is moving in the right direction in the battle of Corona, but vaccination should be discussed in detail in Parliament.

Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary said that a special session of Parliament should be called on this issue. He said that in such a large population, many people are able to barely make bread for two times. Where should such people raise the cost of vaccine, the government should also think. He said that the government should keep the provision of subsidy for such people in the vaccine.